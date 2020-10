Spooky Season

Gellar exclusively told Us in October about her “choose-your-own-adventure” Halloween plans with Charlotte and Rocky, explaining, “I said to my kids: ‘It’s Halloween, we’re going to figure it out. We’re going to have costumes.’ I promised them that it’ll be a different way to celebrate the holiday, but we’ll make it festive and special nonetheless. … I’m doing a costume with one of our children, and [my husband is] doing a costume with our other child.”