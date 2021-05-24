Babies

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright’s Babies Have 1st Playdate: Photos

By
Summer Moon Honey 2 Vanderpump Rules Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright Babies Have 1st Playdate
 Courtesy of Summer Moon Honey/Instagram
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Having Fun

Their parents documented the adorable playdate.

Back to top