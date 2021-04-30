Moms Scheana Shay Leaves Hospital With Newborn After HELLP Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘Good to Be Home’ By Riley Cardoza April 30, 2021 Courtesy of Brock Davies/Instagram 5 3 / 5 Car Cutie Davies drove Shay and their baby girl home. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News