Moms Scheana Shay Leaves Hospital With Newborn After HELLP Syndrome Diagnosis: ‘Good to Be Home’ By Riley Cardoza April 30, 2021 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 5 5 / 5 Couch Cuddles “Good to be home,” Shay captioned a sweet selfie with her little one. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News