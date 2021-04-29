Hanging at the Hospital

Shay defended her decision to post a vlog at the hospital after daughter Summer’s April 2021 birth, writing, “I AM only focused on mine and Summer’s health right now. She’s doing just fine, and I’m improving each day here. I’m not ‘worried’ about my vlog. I already shot this and post every week, and it has some great CPR training for people. How about you watch over the next three weeks as I navigate through having HELLP syndrome at the hospital? Hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows!”