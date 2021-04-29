Pregnant Scheana Shay Claps Back at Insta Troll Telling Her to ‘Age Gracefully'

Loving Her Lips

An Instagram troll told Shay to “age gracefully” in April 2021, writing in a DM: “Imagine your baby came out with lips like that or even wanting to change their own. What would you say to him or her? Come on! Use your platform to make a world better than you. Ego-driven fool.”

The reality star shared her reply on her Instagram Story. “Let me assure you that the only needle to touch my face in the last nine months is from my acupuncturist,” she wrote. “P.S. I’d love if my baby has big lips, and it looks like she does.”