Perfect Purchases

Shay’s Instagram DMs began “filling up” with negativity in January 2021, she wrote on her Story. “I DIDN’T ASK. THAT is my point! I didn’t ask about cat [litter]. I didn’t ask about belly button rings. I didn’t ask about how many diapers I need or don’t need. I didn’t ask for opinions on the Baby Brezza. And bc of dumb DMs like this, I will not be checking any more tonight. There was no ‘genuine important information’ given to me. Goodnight Instagram.”