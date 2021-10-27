Top 5

Stories

Family Time

Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies’ Family, Kids: Everything We Know

By
Lala Kent, Scheana Shay Fight Over Why Brock Davies Can’t See His Kids
 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram
8
8 / 8
podcast

Asking Questions

Kent spoke to Shay in an October 2021 Vanderpump Rules episode about Davies, saying that he can’t see his children “because [his ex-wife] slammed him with a domestic violence charge.” When Shay said that her partner “didn’t do anything,” Kent replied, “It takes a lot for a court to say you can no longer see your children. So forgive me if I am a little concerned for you. I’m just saying don’t be stupid.” Shay texted Davies about the conversation, and the Aussie called Kent a “piece of s–t.”

Back to top