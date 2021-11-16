Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies’ Family, Kids: Everything We Know

Helping Hand

Davies made progress communicating with his ex with Shay’s help, she exclusively told Us in November 2021. “We had a very long FaceTime with her where I told him to just shut up and let her talk because she needed to be heard. I listened and I, as a very empathetic person, I understood where she was coming from,” she explained. “I couldn’t imagine what she had been through. I know that they were both young and they had a very tumultuous relationship, and it was better that they did separate. But just from a woman’s point of view, I was like, ‘You, really need to look at it from her perspective and not how just you were feeling.'”