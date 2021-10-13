Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies’ Family, Kids: Everything We Know

Keeping His Distance

During an October 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Davies said his ex “cut my whole family out” of their shared kids’ lives after their breakup about five years prior. Shay defended her fiancé, adding, “It sounds bad but there’s a lot more to it. No contact, but it’s not for a lack of trying. He moved to America to provide a better life for his family.”

Davies later revealed during a confessional interview where he stands with his family in Australia after not seeing his children for the past four years. “Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America,” he explained. “She moved on with the kids’ stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids.”

He added that he “felt like a bad husband because I felt like I did abandon them. And I felt like I needed to, like, accept it because I was the one who moved to America, you know. I moved over here.”