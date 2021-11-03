Scheana Shay’s Fiance Brock Davies’ Family, Kids: Everything We Know

Lack of Contact

Davies told Andy Cohen in November 2021 that he doesn’t FaceTime his kids in Australia “right now,” explaining, “The kids in their environment now, they have a great stepdad and their mother and that’s their family. Me trying to reconnect right now is the toughest part about it. … It’s not a simple relationship breakup. It’s been an issue and I’ll respect the ex and my kids. I’ll walk that tight line.” Once he gets his child support in order, the Aussie said he will have a “more in-depth” conversation with his ex about being back in their lives.