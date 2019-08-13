Dads Scott Disick Builds Mason, Penelope and Reign $100,000 Playhouse: ‘Father of the Year’ By Riley Cardoza August 13, 2019 Courtesy of E! 4 5 / 4 Backyard Views “Running for father of the year over here,” the reality star tweeted after the episode aired. Back to top More News The Powder That Kept Hannah Brown Flawless on the First Night of ‘The Bachelorette’ Jenna Jameson Lists Her Favorite Keto Diet Must-Haves on Amazon: Snacks, Hot Sauce, More Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale More News