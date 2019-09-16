Dads Scott Disick Spends $20,000 Turning Daughter Penelope’s Room Into Pink Paradise By Riley Cardoza September 16, 2019 E! 5 6 / 5 Cool Colors Her dad used tape lights around the room to add rainbow color effects. Back to top More News From Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin’s Alleged Roles to Their Arrests: Everything We Know About the College Admissions Scam ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Wedding: Everything We Know 9 Savage Jokes From Comedy Central’s Alec Baldwin Roast More News