Family Time Sean Lowe, Kylie Jenner and More Celeb Parents Wear Matching Pajamas With Their Kids: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 14, 2020 Courtesy of Katherine Heigl/Instagram 23 21 / 23 Katherine Heigl “The matching jammies tradition continues!” the 27 Dresses star captioned a 2014 Instagram photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News