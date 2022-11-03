Inside Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs With Her Mom Mandy Teefey: A Timeline

2019

Amid Selena’s mental health challenges, she admittedly lashed out at Mandy and her stepfather as they attempted to help.

“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” the Princess Protection Program actress tearfully said in her My Mind & Me documentary. “Then they know it wasn’t me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they’re like, ‘Look, we know that that’s not you talking and we’re really concerned and just know that we love you, we don’t see anything different from what was last night to now.’ … I just say I’m so sorry because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”

She continued: “They’re always like, ‘Once we found out everything [about your bipolar disorder diagnosis] it made so much sense, Selena. … We never, ever would give up on you.’ And they haven’t. When so many times, they probably should’ve.”