Inside Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs With Her Mom Mandy Teefey: A Timeline

January 2018

After Selena signed on to Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, Mandy notably disapproved. (The Wondermind cofounder was wary of her eldest child working with the director after his daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual assault, which he has denied.)

“No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click,” the mother of two — who also shares daughter Gracie with husband Brian — wrote via Instagram in January 2018. “Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”