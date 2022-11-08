Selena Gomez's Mom Mandy Teefey Won't Watch Doc: 'It's Gonna Affect Me'

November 2022

Mandy admitted that she had no immediate plans to watch her daughter’s Apple TV+ documentary after its release. “The reason why is because we lived some of that together. We went through that, and we found healing and we’ve moved past some of it,” she explained during an appearance on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast. “And even if it’s something she went through, and I didn’t know she went through it, as a mother, it’s gonna affect me. It’s gonna hurt my stomach, it’s gonna put me in that mindset, and I’m going to wish I could go and protect her.”

The producer added that she’d have to be in the right mindset to change her mind. “Either I’m going to have to be in that mood, where it’s that time where I’m just like, ‘I’m not getting out of bed today and I already know I’m going to be a little funky,'” Mandy explained. “And then watch it and just be alone and kind of cry, and then call her and tell her I’m sorry that I wasn’t there at that moment, but you can’t just be a helicopter parent.”