Inside Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs With Her Mom Mandy Teefey: A Timeline

October 2018

Us confirmed in October 2018 that Selena was seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility. TMZ was first to report the news, which is how Mandy initially found out since the twosome were not on speaking terms at the time.

“They called me and wanted to know what my daughter was doing in the hospital with a nervous breakdown. She didn’t want anything to do with me. I was scared she was going to die,” Mandy recalled during Selena’s Apple TV+ documentary, which premiered in November 2022. “You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that’s the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day. … It’s a miracle she got out, but there’s always a fear it’s going to happen again and that hurt us so much.”