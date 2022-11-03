Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Moms

Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs With Her Mom Mandy Teefey Through the Years: A Timeline

By
Inside Selena Gomez’s Ups and Downs With Her Mom Mandy Teefey: A Timeline
Mandy Teefey. Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
11
11 / 11
podcast

October 2022

“It’s something that I feel, ‘cause I did a little interview in it, and I didn’t really want to do a lot,” Mandy told E! News of participating in Selena’s Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary. “And it kind of just put me in a headspace that you just don’t want to revisit after you’ve grown through so much. So, when the time comes, and I feel like I’m ready to watch it, I’ll watch it. But what I’ve seen of it, it’s beautiful.”

She added: “I’ve just seen her grow into like an amazing young woman really grounded with what she does.”

See Full Gallery