Pregnancies Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn’s Costars Have Mixed Reactions to Her Pregnancy News: Heather Rae Young and More By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago John Salangsang/Shutterstock 4 3 / 4 Maya Vander The Israel native commented on Quinn’s Instagram reveal with heart-eye emojis. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Still Together? Inside Their Relationship Drama Never Forget! Look Back at Hollywood’s Biggest Celebrity Cheating Scandals All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News