Family Time Shakira’s Family Album: See the Singer’s Sweetest Pics With Her and Gerard Pique’s 2 Kids Over the Years By Riley Cardoza February 2, 2021 Courtesy of Gerard Piqué/Twitter 10 2 / 10 Barcelona Baby She and Piqué dressed their eldest son in a soccer jersey in March 2013. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News