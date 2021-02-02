Family Time

Shakira’s Family Album: See the Singer’s Sweetest Pics With Her and Gerard Pique’s 2 Kids Over the Years

By
11 Barcelona Baby Shakira’s Family Album
 Courtesy of Gerard Piqué/Twitter
10
2 / 10
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Barcelona Baby

She and Piqué dressed their eldest son in a soccer jersey in March 2013.

Back to top