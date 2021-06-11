Family Time Shakira’s Family Album: See the Singer’s Sweetest Pics With Her and Gerard Pique’s 2 Kids Over the Years By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy of Shakira/Instagram 11 11 / 11 Surfing Sweetie Shakira showed her smiling son Sasha’s first surf lesson in June 2021 via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News How He Built a Digital Marketing Empire With GR0 and Changed the SEO Game Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News