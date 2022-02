Big Fans

Moakler exclusively told Us in February 2022 that Alabama and Landon were “proud of” her Celebrity Big Brother stint. “That was one of the things I was most hoping to do,” she explained. “Their dad’s a rock star and they get to tour the world with him and see him on stage in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, so I thought it was really cool that my kids got to see me on TV doing something really fun and out of the box.”