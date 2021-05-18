Teens Everything to Know About Shanna Moakler’s Drama With Her and Travis Barker’s Son Landon, Daughter Alabama By Riley Cardoza May 18, 2021 Matt Baron/Shutterstock 6 6 / 6 Cutting Ties In another May 2021 TikTok video, Alabama wrote, “I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Are You the One?’ Scandal: Cast Allegations of Sexual Assault, Racism and Producers Rigging the Game See Photos of the ‘Siesta Key’ Cast Before They Were Famous! Kelsey Owens, Juliette Porter and More Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted or Fake? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real More News