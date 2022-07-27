Adjusting to Motherhood

“I spotted a kneecap!!! Not kidding…they have been MIA until now,” the choreographer wrote via Instagram Story in July 2022 alongside a photo of herself holding Zane while wearing a robe over her postpartum underwear. “My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to my vagina and down lol.”

Burgess continued: “Postpartum is serious business guys. The body just has to work its way through it slowly. Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I’m in awe and wonder of what’s happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it’s worth every single bit.”