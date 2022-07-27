Broadening Her Horizons

During an Instagram Q&A, the So You Think You Can Dance alum explained why she decided to eat her placenta after giving birth. “I highly recommend this,” she shared. “I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also a doula. She processed my placenta … and put it into capsules for me.”

Burgess, who took the pills twice a day, claimed that postpartum placenta ingestion helps “with hormone balancing, milk production, PPD prevention and all around recovery.”

She added: “My recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive.”