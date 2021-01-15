Pregnant! Shawn Johnson East Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Andrew East: Baby Bump Pics By Riley Cardoza January 15, 2021 Jessica Steddom 3 1 / 3 PDA Pic Shawn and Andrew kissed while she cradled her bump. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News