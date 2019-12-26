Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 26, 2019 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 16 17 / 16 Christmas Card “Happy Holidays from the Babels (and Shay),” the actress captioned her family’s December 2019 card. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News