Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 2, 2019 Courtesy Shay Mitchell/Instagram 9 10 / 9 Grandma’s Girl “My heart,” Mitchell captioned a November 2019 Instagram Story video of her daughter and grandmother. Back to top More News Cyber Monday Deal: Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale Buying ASAP: The 21 Fastest Selling Deals at Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale 9 Hours Remaining! — Grab This Harry Josh Pro Hair-Dryer On Sale More News