Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza 6 hours ago Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 27 27 / 27 Life Lessons Mitchell recorded her daughter’s “uncle” Lawrence Longo trying to teach her to blow raspberries. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News