Shay Mitchell Praises Atlas for Licking Plate Clean: ‘Never Been More Proud’

Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza November 11, 2020 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 53 53 / 53 Like a Champ Mitchell was “never … more proud” than when watching Atlas lick a plate clean in November 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rebel Wilson Has Been Flaunting Her Weight Loss and Damn She Looks Good! We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News