Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 21 3 / 21 True Life “This is the real afterparty,” she captioned a video with Atlas and Babel after the awards show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity Weddings of 2019 Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News