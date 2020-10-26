Babies Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 26, 2020 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 50 49 / 50 Working Mom Mitchell squatted with her daughter on her shoulders for “leg day” in October 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News