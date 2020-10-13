Babies

Shay Mitchell’s Sweetest Moments With Her Daughter Atlas: Pics

By
Leg Day! See Shay Mitchell Adorably Working Out With Her Daughter Atlas
 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram
49
49 / 49
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Working Mom

Mitchell squatted with her daughter on her shoulders for “leg day” in October 2020.

Back to top