Looking Back

“I chose to hold on until I announced [my second pregnancy] because of the first time,” the actress said in the first episode, referring to her 2018 miscarriage. “It didn’t go as I had hoped for, and it was extremely difficult. … When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it. I still have those photos on my phone. I still have all the doctor visit [videos], and it’s weird because I haven’t looked at them, but it’s not like I forgot about that happening. Of course, I’m, like, super happy, but I still feel for the one that I lost.” Because of that, Mitchell decided not to decorate her daughter’s nursery until the last minute.