The Time He Dropped the Ball

Mitchell was nervous about her structural ultrasound appointment, especially since Babel was out of town for work. She requested that her boyfriend FaceTime her, but he forgot! “I reminded him an hour before I left and the night before,” she told her friends two weeks later. “I said, ‘Please put it in your thing,’ and he said, ‘I don’t even need to. 100 percent, I’m going to remember.’”