Taking It Slow

No nursery yet. “We haven’t touched one thing in here because of the miscarriage,” Mitchell admitted on her YouTube show. “I just want to wait it out. I want to get to as late as possible and then I’ll do this.”

She added, “Fortunately, it was one time. I know other friends, other women, who have gone through a way harder journey. … It’s just really tough because you feel broken as a woman and that’s not a great feeling.”