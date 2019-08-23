Bump Watch Shay Mitchell’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Star’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza August 23, 2019 Courtesy of Shay Mitchell/Instagram 17 18 / 17 Feeling Herself Mitchell danced in her kitchen with a Ninja Turtles tee pulled up to show her baby bump. Back to top More News Olivia Wilde Says This Conditioner Saved Her Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL The Best Weight Loss Program, Especially for Those Who Have Tried It All More News