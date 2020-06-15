Babies

Siesta Key’s Alex Kompothecras and Alyssa Salerno Share 1st Pics of Newborn Daughter Alessi

By
Siesta Key Alex Kompothecras and Alyssa Salerno Share First Pics of Newborn Daughter Alessi
 Courtesy of Alex Kompothecras/Instagram
8
3 / 8

New Dad

Kompothecras held his infant with a smile in the hospital.

Back to top