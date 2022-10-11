Ysabel Brown

Kody declined to travel with Christine and Ysabel when the teen needed scoliosis surgery amid the COVID-19 lockdown — and she wasn’t happy about it. “I think his priorities are a little screwed up,” Ysabel said in a December 2021 confessional on the TLC series. “And I don’t want to disrespect him because he is my dad and I understand, I do. I do understand why he’s doing it, it’s just really frustrating and really, really hard.”

She continued: “I think I’m a little upset that he can’t go because he’s always talking about how family comes first. But when it comes down to it, I need him there, and he’s not putting his daughter above the fear that he has of the pandemic.”