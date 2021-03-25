Family Time Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Quincy, 20, Makes Instagram Public, Looks Just Like Mom: Photos By Riley Cardoza March 25, 2021 Courtesy of Quincy Morgan/Instagram 10 10 / 10 Decadent Dessert In October 2016, she celebrated her birthday with her mom. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News