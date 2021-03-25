Family Time Sonja Morgan’s Daughter Quincy, 20, Makes Instagram Public, Looks Just Like Mom: Photos By Riley Cardoza March 25, 2021 Bravo (2); Courtesy of Quincy Morgan/Instagram (2) 10 3 / 10 LOL Quincy imitated her mom in a May 2020 Instagram slideshow. “It had to be done,” she wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News