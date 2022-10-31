Cancel OK
Everything Pregnant Sophia Grace Brownlee Has Said About Expecting Her 1st Child

Sophia Grace Brownlee ‘Couldn’t Face’ Her Dad to Reveal Pregnancy News
Sophia Grace Brownlee. James Shaw/Shutterstock
In October 2022, Brownlee admitted she was the most worried about telling her father she was expecting.

“Just in any normal family, it’s sort of a hard thing to tell your dad — when you’re a girl— that you’re pregnant, and I’m sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward,” she explained to E! News. “We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn’t face doing it myself.”

The social media personality added: “I thought he might be like, ‘Maybe you’re a bit young,’ or something because I am quite young. It’s not really about age. It’s just depending on whether you feel ready or not — and I think I definitely feel ready.”

