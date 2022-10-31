Sophia Grace Brownlee ‘Couldn’t Face’ Her Dad to Reveal Pregnancy News

Breaking Down Reactions

In October 2022, Brownlee admitted she was the most worried about telling her father she was expecting.

“Just in any normal family, it’s sort of a hard thing to tell your dad — when you’re a girl— that you’re pregnant, and I’m sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward,” she explained to E! News. “We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn’t face doing it myself.”

The social media personality added: “I thought he might be like, ‘Maybe you’re a bit young,’ or something because I am quite young. It’s not really about age. It’s just depending on whether you feel ready or not — and I think I definitely feel ready.”