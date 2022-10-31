Sophia Grace Brownlee ‘Couldn’t Face’ Her Dad to Reveal Pregnancy News

Weighing In on the Age Debate

“I feel like 19 is quite young, obviously, to have a baby,” Brownlee shared during an interview with E! News in October 2022. “Usually most people are like, ‘You should have babies when you’re 30 and you’re married and you live in your own house,’ which is completely fine. But obviously everyone’s gonna have their different opinions.”

At the time, the England native explained why she didn’t care what others had to say about her personal life. “I just feel it’s about the person themselves,” she added. “And as long as you feel ready and it’s something that you’re happy about, then it’s really no one else’s problem.”