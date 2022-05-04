Big Changes

Turner reflected on how being a mother helped her become “a better actor” during an April 2022 interview on the “Unwrapped” podcast. “The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” she explained. “As an actor, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”