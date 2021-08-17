Babies Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Mike Appel By Riley Cardoza August 17, 2021 Courtesy of Ashley Jacobs/Instagram 5 2 / 5 Kiss, Kiss Appel smooched his baby boy’s forehead at the hospital. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News