Pregnant! Southern Charm’s Ashley Jacobs Is Pregnant With 1st Child — and Married to Mike Appel By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Photography by @Logic413 4 3 / 4 Wedding Ring Jacobs posed with her new band on display during the trip. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News How He Built a Digital Marketing Empire With GR0 and Changed the SEO Game Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News