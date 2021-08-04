In Memoriam Stars Rally Behind Fetty Wap After the Death of His 4-Year-Old Daughter Lauren: Mike Tyson and More By Miranda Siwak August 4, 2021 Broadimage/Shutterstock 9 1 / 9 Steve Aoki The DJ added “😢😢❤️❤️” onto the musician’s heartfelt tribute post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News