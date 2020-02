Abby Elliott

The Saturday Night Live alum told Kelly Clarkson in February 2020 that she was undergoing “hardcore” IVF treatments, adding “The hormones are very intense and so many people go through this and we don’t talk about it enough, I think, as women. We need to raise more understanding and awareness.” Elliott joked, “This Valentine’s Day, I’ll be getting shots in my butt by my husband, [Billy Kennedy]. Very romantic.”