Ali Fedotowsky

The former Bachelorette was in “complete shock”after her miscarriage, she revealed in a July 2020 Instagram post. “I am 1 in 4,” the mommy blogger wrote. “I’m not sharing this because I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I feel sad for what could’ve been. Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad. I want to share this because I think it’s important.”